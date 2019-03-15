|
Clement C. “Clem” Carfrey, 89, of Chester Springs, passed away on March 11, 2019, at home with his “sweetie” by his side. He was the beloved husband of Dolores A. Wisler Carfrey, with whom he shared 58 years of marriage. Born on September 26, 1929 and raised in Germantown, Clem was the son of the late Charles and Martha Lachman Carfrey. Clem worked for CertainTeed for 39 years, retiring in 2000. He was an active and loyal member of Downingtown Moose Lodge No. 1153. He held numerous officer positions until his passing. He was also a member VFW and American Legion. He honorably served in U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1951-1953. In addition to his wife, Mr. Carfrey is survived by daughters Carol C. Weaver (Bernie) and Gail A. Muehleisen; brother, Harold Carfrey (Joan), granddaughters Kaylee Villbrandt McCormick (Patrick) and Erin, Meghan and Kate Healy; and many nieces and nephews who were very special to him. He was predeceased by his sister, Joann Carfrey Chambers and grandson, Kyle Carfrey Villbrandt. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from 1:45 to 2:45 pm on Friday, March 22nd at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown, where a service will be held at 3 pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you pay it forward or offer a random act of kindness. To send online condolences, visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 18, 2019