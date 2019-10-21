Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Furman Home For Funerals
59 W Main St
Leola, PA 17540
(717) 656-6833
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Furman Home For Funerals
59 W Main St
Leola, PA 17540
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Furman Home For Funerals
59 W Main St
Leola, PA 17540
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Grove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford Grove III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clifford Grove III Obituary
Clifford Grove, III, 5, of Leola, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Hershey Medical Center. He had been ill since birth. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Clifford Grove, Jr., of Coatesville, and Danielle L. Bills of Leola. In addition to his parents, he will be lovingly missed by his brother, Carter.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 12 noon from the Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola, PA. The family will visit with friends from 11 am to 12 noon at the funeral home on Sunday. If desired, contributions may be made to the Children's Miracle Network, P.O. Box 852 Hershey, PA 17033-0852.
Furman's – Leola
FurmanFuneralHome.com
Published in Daily Local News on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now