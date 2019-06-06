Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Clifford R. Long, 94, of West Chester died June 3, 2019 at Heatherwood Assisted Living, Honeybrook, PA. Surviving are his loving wife Shirley, a daughter- Patricia Patterson, a son- Clifford R. Long Jr., 4 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. Mr. Long is a decorated Army Air Corps Fighter Pilot, having served with the Flying Tigers- 14th Airforce, 51st Fighter Group. He retired from Gulf Oil Corporation as an Operations Executive. Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the Noon funeral service on Monday June 10, 2019 at The Good Funeral Home Inc. Altoona, Pennsylvania. Burial with military honors to follow in Alto Reste Park Cemetery, Altoona.
Published in The Daily Local on June 7, 2019
