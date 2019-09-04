|
Clinton Maurice Alexander, 93, of Downingtown was surrounded by his family when he was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 30, 2019. His wife, Elizabeth Nicholson Alexander, preceded him in death after 54 years of marriage. Surviving are his three daughters, Justine Horsey (Dory), Laurie Scrivens (husband Eddy) and Beth Alexander, all of Downingtown; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends. He was also preceded in death by a son, Walter Durnell. Service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at 11:00AM with a viewing from 9-11AM at Milestone Events, LLC, 600 E. Market Street, West Chester,. Interment is private. Uplifting Life Service arranged by DeBaptiste Funeral Homes, Inc. of West Chester and Bryn Mawr, www.DeBaptiste.com; 610-696-4812.
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 5, 2019