Cole William Stanley passed away peacefully surround by his family at his home on June 5, 2020. Born on March 14, 2000 Cole was the son of William and Michelle Stanley, the brother of Ashley Stanley and her fiancé Alyssa O’Neill, Stephanie (Launi) Stanley and her husband Kelly Launi and predeceased big brother Matthew Bickert. Cole was also preceded in death by his Maternal Grandfather James Bickert Sr., Maternal Grandmother Mary Jane Crossan and Paternal Grandmother Alice Stanley and Paternal Grandfather William Martin Stanley. Cole Attended The ARC, Unionville Elementary MDS Classroom and Avon Grove High School MDS Classroom. He graduated through the Coatesville Area School District. Cole loved being with his Mom, he was always comfortable in her arms. Cole loved watching football and survivor with his dad. Cole loved his dogs Bella and especially Jaxson. Cole also loved watching The Walking Dead, Jurassic World, Transformers and Twister. His favorite color was blue. Cole loved listening to all genres of music but especially Metallica’s Nothing Else Matters which his deceased brother, Matt, used to practice playing for him and Disturbed’s Down with the Sickness. Cole was a social butterfly. He enjoyed being around people and having parties. Although Cole could not verbalize his expression spoke for him. He was always happy and had such a contagious smile. He lit up any room he was in. Cole touched everyone he came in contact with. With that being said Cole has three namesakes Gavyn Cole, Coley Grace and his unborn niece or nephew due to arrive at the end of this year. In Lieu of flowers please make a donation to The Special Olympics in honor of Cole. A visitation will be held on Thursday June 11, 2020 from 4:00 PM till 7:00 PM followed by the service at 7:00 pm at the Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home. Interment will be private.
Published in The Daily Local from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.