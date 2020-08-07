1/2
Colleen Ann Sayer
Colleen Ann (Hartman) Sayer, 44, of Chester Springs, formerly of Exeter, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. The world will forever be a little darker without her here with us. She was the wife of Joseph A. Sayer. Born in Harrisburg, PA, she was the daughter of Greg Hartman, Birdsboro and the late Patricia (Dougherty) Hartman. Colleen graduated in 1994 from Exeter High School, received her bachelor’s degree on full academic scholarship from Pennsylvania State University in 1997 with a double major of English / Speech Communications with a minor in Political Science with highest honors and attained her law degree on full academic scholarship with honors from Emory University Law School in 2000. She was a member of The Georgia State Barr Assn. and Chester County Barr Assn. She also was a fitness trainer for the US Navy and a yoga instructor for both the Upper Merion High School Rowing Team and Pegasus Rowing Club. Colleen was an attorney for many years working for multiple firms as well as a law professor at Mercer Law School in Macon, Georgia. She was also a cast member at Disney MGM within Walt Disney World in Orlando FL. In addition to her husband and father, Colleen is survived by her four children: Joseph Jr., Lilly, Jack and Charlotte; her sister Erika Moyer (Todd), Exeter; and many nieces and nephews. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to United Way of Chester County, 495 Thomas Jones Way, Suite 302, Exton, PA 19341. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com

Published in The Daily Local from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
