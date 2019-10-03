Daily Local News Obituaries
Connie M. (nee McElyea) D’Antonio, 75, of West Chester, PA, passed away on September 30, 2019. Born in Coatesville, PA in 1943, she was the daughter of the late Martin L. and Gertrude Mae (nee O’Brien) McElyea. Connie was the beloved wife of James D’Antonio; loving mother of George (Ann), Michael (Anne Marie), Travis (Erin), and Todd (Brandy); adoring grandmother of Jane, Luke, Allison, Michael, Nick, Donavan, Brady, Brodie, and Brynn; dear brother of Tim McElyea. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral service 10 AM, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Central Baptist Church, 106 W Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087. Arrangements by The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 4, 2019
