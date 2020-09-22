1/1
Constance Mae Plunkett
Constance Mae Plunkett, 94, passed away peacefully at the home of her niece Sue Ellen Plunkett Raser on Sunday, September 20, 2020. She was the daughter of the late: Oliver and Edith Paradine Plunkett who immigrated from England in the early 1900's. She was a lifelong resident of West Chester, PA. She graduated from West Chester High School in 1944 and attended Goldey College in Wilmington, DE. She was employed at the DuPont Co. Textile Fibers Division for 30 years, retiring in 1982. Connie volunteered at and supported The Chester County Hospital for almost 60 years. IN 1962, Connie co-founded the hospital's West Chester Evening Branch of the Women's Auxiliary where she remained active until 2019. Connie also volunteered and supported the Chester County Historical Society for many years. Connie was an avid bridge player and traveled the world, including many visits to family in England. In addition to her niece, Sue Ellen, she is survived by an additional 7 nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by 7 brothers: Richard "Jack", Gordon, Earl "Jim", Horace, Robert "Bob", Gilbert and Henry; nephews: Thomas and David Plunkett and great nephew, Richard-John O. "RJ" Masters. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a socially distant life celebration at Faunbrook Bed and Breakfast, 699 Rosedale Ave., West Chester, PA 19382 on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 2 to 4 pm. A private graveside service will be held at Green Mount Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Chester County Historical Society at www.chestercohistorical.org or The Chester County Hospital at www.chestercountyhospital.org.

Published in The Daily Local from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Founds-Feryo Cremation and Burial Services, LLC
229 S High St
West Chester, PA 19382
(610) 696-0134
