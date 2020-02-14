|
|
Constance Marie Staszak, formerly of Berwyn, of Naples Florida, passed into immortality with the Lord on February 1, 2020 in Naples Florida. She was born in Bryn Mawr, PA on March 25, 1934 to Benjamin J. And Conchetta R. Piombino (née) Giordano. Connie lived in Devon, Pa and was an honors graduate of Tredyffrin Easttown High School (now Conestoga High School ). She met her future husband, Joe, while on an extended business assignment in Lexington, MA. They were married at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Strafford, PA in November of 1962. After residing in Philadelphia suburbs for the next 52 years she and Joe took up residence in the warmer climes of Naples, FL in 2015. Connie is survived by her husband Joseph E. Staszak of Naples, FL, daughter Sandra L. (her husband Mark) Dalby of Chatham, MA and her son, Joseph A. (wife Shannon Farley) Staszak of Malven, PA. She was the doting grandmother of Benjamin, Paul and Grace Santoleri and Ana and Sara Staszak. In addition she is survived by her brother, Benjamin (wife Brenda) Piombino, and her sister, Marie Piombino. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 21st, 2020 at St. Norbert Catholic Church in Paoli, PA at 10:00 AM with a visitation from 9:00- 9:45 AM. Interment will occur immediately after at St. Augustine cemetery in King of Prussia, PA. www.FamilyFuneralCare.net
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 16, 2020