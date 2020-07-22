It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Constance Sallie (Reichard) Taylor, 94, of Chadds Ford, at home with family on the afternoon of July 18. Constance was born in Allentown on New Year’s Eve 1925 to the late Lulu Lillian (Lichtenwalner) and George W. Reichard. She had one brother, George Edgar, who died last year, and a half-sister, the late Elizabeth Brown. Connie had two great loves in life: her family and music. She graduated in 1947 from West Chester State Teachers College with a B.S. in Music Education. She taught music in Allentown area schools. Connie married Frederick Taylor of Chadds Ford in June 1949, moved to West Chester and continued teaching for a time. She became involved in church music at Brandywine Baptist Church in Chadds Ford, then was organist and choir director for many years at Bethlehem Methodist Church in Thornton. She and Fred started their family in 1951 and she gave up teaching to focus on her children. Connie encouraged her husband while at Ford Motor Co. in Chester, then in his new business, Taylor’s Service Center in Chadds Ford, which is still family-owned and operated today. Fred died Dec. 22, 1995. In her later years, Connie frequently stayed with her daughter’s family in Landenberg and wintered with her daughter in Southern California. She loved going out to dinner and her last outing was to see pianist Jack Marshall at La Verona, where together they sang “Sentimental Journey.” Connie is survived by her children Fred Jr. (Beth); Cathy (Robert); Cindy (Larry) and David (Helen), eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Connie lost a beloved grandson earlier this year, David, Jr. The family is immeasurably grateful to Dr. Jean Stretton and Nurse Mary Warrener, R.N., of West Chester; Home Helpers; Holisticare Hospice; and Nancy and Jim Bonsall for helping this gentle, musical soul pass peacefully forward. In lieu of flowers, the family requests support for hospice. Donations may be made online at chafoundation.net/contribute-online
. Please indicate Holisticare Hospice. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m., service 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Brandywine Baptist Church, 1463 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford.