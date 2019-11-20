|
Constance M. (Wallace) Stellwagon, 86, of Honey Brook, Pennsylvania, passed away, Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Brandywine Hospital, Coatesville, PA. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Connie was the only child of the late Walter and Helen (Passko) Wallace. She was the wife of the late Horace Darlington Stellwagon, Jr. During her life time, Connie had a passion for art, and attended art school in Philadelphia, after graduating from Cecilian Academy. She worked as a stewardess for American Airlines, and Real Estate Agent, in West Chester PA for 38 years. Connie had a love for all animals throughout her life, especially cats later in life. She would write notes and thank you notes to everyone for everything. Connie loved her ephemera. She loved her kids, and grandkids dearly. Until recently, she was still up for trips to Dorney Park, and rode the rides with her granddaughter Kallie. She was also always up for a trip to the beach. She spent her summers as a child in Atlantic City, and her excitement of smelling the ocean air never waned. She is survived by one son, Dean J. Stellwagon (and wife Carol) of Mohrsville, PA; and daughter, Linda L. Johnson, of Honey Brook, PA. As a grandmother, Constance also leaves to cherish her memories, four grandchildren, Kallie Johnson of Honey Brook, PA, Sara Behle Cappuccio (and husband Christopher) of Womelsdorf, Jeffrey Stellwagon and Samuel Stellwagon, both of Mohrsville, PA. For more information visit www.wrightfuneralservices.com
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 21, 2019