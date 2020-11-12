1/1
Constance T. Small
Constance “Connie” T. Small (née Quinn), 97, of West Chester, PA and formerly of Highland Park, Upper Darby, PA passed away on November 12, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA in 1923, she was the daughter of the late Thomas A. and Bertha (née Bear) Quinn. She was a graduate of West Catholic High School for Girls. Connie was the beloved wife of the late John B. “Jake” Small; loving mother of Kevin J. Small, Terrence P. Small (Kim), Michele DelCollo (the late John), Constance T. Dulin (the late John), Judith P. Renn (Bill) and Sheila M. Gwinner (Horst); devoted grandmother of Daniel, Brian, Janette, Megan, Siobhan, Sean, Brittany, Brooke, Brian, Kerri, Eric, Connor and Kevin.; dear great-grandmother of 13 great-grandchildren. Connie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing 10:00-11:00 AM Monday, November 16, 2020 at SS Simon & Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Ct, West Chester, PA 19382 followed by her Funeral Mass 11:00 AM. Interment St. Agnes Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the sister parishes of SS Simon & Jude Church; St. Veronica & St. Rose of Lima Churches, c/o SS Simon & Jude Church at the above address. Arrgs. The Donohue Funeral Home, West Chester, PA, 610-431-9000. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Daily Local from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
