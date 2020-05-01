Corinne Finger (Queenie) Rhodes
1926 - 2020
Corinne (Queenie) Finger Rhodes, aged 93, of Oxford, PA died on April 30, 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 virus. She was the widow of Donald M. Rhodes who passed away in 2005, and with whom she shared 35 years of marriage. She was previously married to the late Hubert (Scoop) Sumner for 20 years. Queenie was born on May 8, 1926 and was the daughter of the late Robert B. and Mattie Jones Finger. She was a secretary at Jordan Bank and Nottingham Schools, prior to retiring from the Oxford Area School District. Queenie was a graduate of Calvert High School, Rising Sun, MD and was a longtime member of the Oxford Church of the Nazarene, and a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW, Post 1776. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Haney Cozzone; a brother, Robert B. Finger, II; four grandsons; six great grandchildren; extended family; and cherished friends. Queenie was predeceased by her sisters, Lucille Stamper, Jane Davis, and Polly Stamper; and two daughters, Sandra Fisher and Linda Urusky. She was also a longtime Financial Secretary for the Oxford Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed traveling and bowled for over 50 years on various leagues at Ox-Grove Lanes. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Oxford Church of the Nazarene, 116 E. Locust St, Oxford, PA 19363 or Calvert Manor Healthcare Center, 1881 Telegraph Road, Rising Sun, MD 21911. Arrangements by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., Oxford, PA. On-line condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.

