|
|
Cynthia A. Bower, 59, of East Fallowfield Twp., passed away on September 25, 2019 at Penn Medicine Hospice. She was the beloved wife of Timothy S. Bower, with whom she shared over 18 years of friendship, love and marriage. Born in Bryn Mawr, she was the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Shirley M. Innes Duffy. Cindy was a devout Catholic who loved to share her faith in many ways. She was a catechist for St. Joseph’s Prep Program, and loved teaching children the Word of God. She volunteered at St. Martha’s manor, touching the lives of the elderly through many generous works, including creation of a library where residents enjoyed a wide variety of faith based books. Cindy also frequently made meals for St. Joseph’s meals program. She was a true example of God’s love and an inspiration for all who knew her. In addition to her husband, Cindy is survived by her children, Amberlynn Grove, Melissa Nemic (Eric), and W. Duffy Alvord; her step-children, Matthew Bower (Anna Niess) and Kelly Shandler (Brett) and by four grandchildren, Torin and Hollis Grove and Dylan and Jamis Nemic. She is also survived by five sisters, Paula Duffy, Kathleen Hipp, Joan Duffy, Shirley Schofield and Connie Hoffnagle and by four brothers, Charlie, Frank, Mark and Sean Duffy. She was predeceased by three brothers, Joe, Michael and Dan Duffy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019 at St. Patrick Church, 104 Channing Avenue, Malvern, where family and friends will be received from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Coatesville. Arrangements are being handled by the James J. Terry Funeral Home. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Cynthia’s name to https://lungevity.org/for-supporters-advocates/support-our-work
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 28, 2019