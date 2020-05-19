Cynthia K. Burns
Cynthia K. “Cindy” Burns, 68, a resident of West Chester, PA, passed away at Chester County Hospital on Sunday, May 17, 2020 with her husband and two sons by her side. Cindy was born on August 30, 1951 to the late Wilbur Paul and Mary Joan Novak. She worked as a valued member of the management and customer service team for Carter Electric Company, American Institutional Developers, American Training Services and Ryan Homes, after which she went on to join her husband as co-owner and CEO of Parkside Supply Company and M&M Industrials. Cindy’s interests included, cooking, reading, crafting and beach vacations with her children and grandchildren. Cindy spent a great deal of time co-volunteering alongside her husband for Marine Corps League and Vietnam Veterans of America. A friend to all who knew her, Cindy put everyone above herself and simply made it her life’s mission to bring happiness to others. Cindy is survived by her husband Gerard “Jed” F. Burns and her two sons Michael John Burns and Matthew Jordan Burns also of West Chester, PA. She is also survived by two grandchildren; Liam Michael Burns and Olivia Grace Burns. Services will be private at this time. Interment will be private in St. Agnes Cemetery. Please do not send any flowers to the family. If you would like to make contributions please make it to American Cancer Society, 1818 Market St. Suite 2820, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Thank you Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. 610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com

