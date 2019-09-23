Daily Local News Obituaries
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
(610) 269-6567
Cynthia McCall

Cynthia McCall Obituary
Cynthia Marie McCall, 59 of Coatesville passed away suddenly on September 17, 2019. Cynthia worked for the County of Chester for 21 years, most recently in the Register of Wills office. She is survived by her brother Kevin McCall and many friends. A visitation for Cynthia will take place on Thursday September 26, 2019 from 6 to 7:15 at the James J. Terry Funeral Home 736 E. Lancaster Ave, Downingtown followed by a funeral service at 7:30. Interment private.
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 24, 2019
