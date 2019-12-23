|
Daisy L. (Gray) Harpel, 92, of Downingtown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at home with her family by her side. Born on May 25, 1927 in Downingtown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ruth Anna (Stanley) Gray and Price Issachar Gray. Daisy was the loving wife of the late LeRoy Harpel, sharing over 64 years of marriage before his passing in 2009. Daisy and LeRoy were married in Salina, Kansas in 1944 during WWII. Daisy is survived by one sister, Mary Jane (Molly) Barrage, of Coatesville; two brothers, Gerald Speakman Gray, of West Chester and John Franklin Gray, of Honey Brook; two daughters, Patricia L. Gillespie, wife of Dennis E. Gillespie, of Downingtown, Deborah A. Eagles-Sheridan, wife of Ronald Sheridan, Jr. of Downingtown; three sons, LeRoy Harpel, Jr., husband of Linda (Reeves) Harpel, of Downingtown, Henry M. Harpel, husband of Cathy (Quinn) Harpel, of Downingtown, Gerald R. Harpel, husband of Lois (Quinn) Harpel, of Coatesville; 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren. Daisy enjoyed antiquing, baking, crocheting, reading and playing scrabble with her friends. Daisy also enjoyed attending her many grandchildren’s and great grandchildren’s numerous sporting events and school activities. She loved spending time with her family. She was employed by Cropper’s Market of Downingtown for many years. She will be dearly missed by all and remembered especially for her devotion to her family. Daisy was cremated and services and interment will be private.
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 27, 2019