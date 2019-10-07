|
|
Dale A. Hohman, 70 of Exton passed away on Saturday October 5, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Jeffrey W. Hohman with whom she shared 48 yrs. of marriage, she is also survived by her two daughters and mother. A visitation for Dale will be held on Thursday evening October 10, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at the James J. Terry Funeral Home 736 E. Lancaster Ave, Downingtown. Dale’s funeral service will be held Friday at 11 AM from the Downingtown United Methodist Church 751 E. Lancaster Ave Downingtown where friends may visit from 9:30 to 10:45. Interment pvt. Please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 8, 2019