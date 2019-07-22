|
|
Daniel (Dan) L. Grubb, 88, of West Chester, PA. passed away peacefully on Wednesday June 26, 2019 in Bowmansville, Ontario, Canada. Dan was born in Reading, PA on February 13, 1931 to Charles and Elsie (Gaugler) Grubb. He was the husband of the late Sarah Elizabeth (Lagerstrom) Grubb for almost 50 years. Dan is survived by his sister, Nancy (Grubb) Schodle, two sons, Mark Grubb (Wife - Lisa), and Neil Grubb (Wife - Amy), 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Dan, along with his wife Sarah, and their two sons were owners of the popular Black Horse Restaurant located in Chester Springs, PA. He owned three additional businesses with his sons, including Black Horse Tours. Dan enjoyed traveling and he saw much of the world on the trips he led with the Black Horse Tours. Dan served in the United States Army as a Private First Class during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1954. Dan will be buried with his late wife at the Military Cemetery in Indiantown Gap, PA. Interment will be private. A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 29th, 10:30 am at SS Philip and James Catholic Church, 107 N Ship Rd, Exton, PA.
Published in The Daily Local on July 23, 2019