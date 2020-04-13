Daily Local News Obituaries
Daniel H. Refford

Daniel H. Refford Obituary
Daniel H. Refford, 81, of Thorndale, died on April 11, 2020 at the Penn Medicine Hospice Center in West Chester. He was the husband of Ruth Ann Gregor Refford. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Daniel H. and Helen Mae Englerth Refford. Daniel served in the US Army. He was employed for 36 years by the Lukens Steel Co. in Coatesville. After retirement he worked part-time at Advance Auto. He is also survived by 3 children; Fonda Pluck (Kelly) of Westwood, Daniel Refford of Thorndale, and Lenny Refford (Lixia) of Chalfont, PA, 3 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and 1 brother Arthur Refford of Lancaster County. He was preceded in death by one brother Robert Refford. Due to the current restriction on public gatherings, services and burial will be private. Arrangements by the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 14, 2020
