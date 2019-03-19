|
|
Daniel Mark Hartman, 62 of Honey Brook Daniel “Danny” Hartman went to be with the Lord on March 17, 2019 under the care of Penn Medicine Hospice of West Chester. Danny was the loving husband to Phyllis Mae Stine Hartman. Born on January 11, 1957 in Reading, Pa he was the son of Herbert Bright Hartman and Naomi Eva Kegerize Hartman. He was the owner of Daniel Hartman Restoration along with volunteering at the Coatesville VA Medical center hospice unit, worked at The Devereux Foundation as a recreation counselor for 13 years and was a head trustee and sang in the Church Choir at Cedar Grove Presbyterian Church. In addition to his wife he is survived by daughters Grace Emily Hartman of Coatesville, Sarah Marie Hartman of Honey brook, brother David Hartman and sisters Ruth Ann Kline, Mary Ellen Dadd, Elizabeth Neff and Deborah Smith. A visitation will be held on Friday March 22, 2019 from 6:00pm till 8:00pm at the Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home. Funeral service is scheduled for Saturday March 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at Cedar Grove Presbyterian Church 4833 Division Hwy, East Earl Pa. with a time of visitation from 10:00 am till the service time at the church. Interment will follow the service in Alsace Cemetery in Reading. Arrangements by the Maclean-Chamberlain funeral home, Coatesville 610-384-7191
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 20, 2019