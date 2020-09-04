Daniel J. Kelly, of West Chester, PA, passed away on September 4, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA in 1930, he was the son of the late Edward and Catherine (nee Kelly) Kelly. Dan served his country honorably in the US Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed exercising and working out and was an avid football fan. Dan was the beloved husband of Jane (nee Storti) Kelly; loving step-father of Colleen Barthel (Brian) and Sharon Horgan (Shayne Sewell); caring grandfather of Jessica, Christina, and Kimberly; predeceased by his siblings, John, Patrick, Edward, William, Joseph, and Kitty. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 10-11 AM Friday, September 11, 2020 at SS Simon & Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Court, West Chester, PA 19382, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 AM. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to SS Simon & Jude Church at the address listed above or to the Coatesville VA Medical Center, 1400 Blackhorse Hill Road, Coatesville, PA 19320, would be appreciated. Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
