1/
Daniel J. Kelly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel J. Kelly, of West Chester, PA, passed away on September 4, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA in 1930, he was the son of the late Edward and Catherine (nee Kelly) Kelly. Dan served his country honorably in the US Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed exercising and working out and was an avid football fan. Dan was the beloved husband of Jane (nee Storti) Kelly; loving step-father of Colleen Barthel (Brian) and Sharon Horgan (Shayne Sewell); caring grandfather of Jessica, Christina, and Kimberly; predeceased by his siblings, John, Patrick, Edward, William, Joseph, and Kitty. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 10-11 AM Friday, September 11, 2020 at SS Simon & Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Court, West Chester, PA 19382, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 AM. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to SS Simon & Jude Church at the address listed above or to the Coatesville VA Medical Center, 1400 Blackhorse Hill Road, Coatesville, PA 19320, would be appreciated. Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DailyLocal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved