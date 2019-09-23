|
Daniel Joseph Keating III, PhD, beloved husband, father, & pop-pop
Daniel Joseph Keating passed peacefully on September 21, 2019, at his residence in Exton, he was the loving husband of Kathy, with whom he spent 47 years of marriage. Dan is survived by his daughter Karen Johnson (Michael) and son Philip (Suzanne). A Viewing will be held on Wednesday evening, September 25th, from 6-8 pm at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Ave. Downingtown, PA. and again Thursday morning, at Saint Philip and James Church 107 N. Ship Rd. Exton, from 9:15 to 10:15 am followed by his mass of Christian burial at 10:30 am
Interment with military honors will be private at Ft. Indiantown Gap Cemetery.
Please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Local News on Sept. 24, 2019