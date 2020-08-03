1/1
Daniel M. Stoltzfus
Daniel M. Stoltzfus, age 93, formerly of Parkesburg, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Fairmount Homes. He was the husband of the late Barbara C. Stoltzfus who passed away on August 3, 2010. Born in East Petersburg, he was the son of the late M.S. and Mary Martin Stoltzfus. Dan was the full time letter carrier for Coatesville, retiring in 1996. He was a member of Parkesburg Mennonite Church. Dan was also a life member of the Keystone Valley Fire Company and Keystone Valley Ambulance. He was a supervisor for West Sadsbury Township where he served as the treasurer and secretary for many years. He is survived by 2 sons: Ralph E. (Erla) Stoltzfus, Merle D. (Doris) Stoltzfus, 6 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. A funeral service will take place from Millwood Cemetery on Wednesday, August 5th at 10 a.m. with a viewing from 9:30 until the time of service. You may wish to bring chairs and please follow CDC guidelines regarding masks and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dan’s honor to a charity of your choice or Parkesburg Mennonite Church, P.O. Box 306, Parkesburg, PA 19365.

Published in The Daily Local from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
