Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shivery Funeral Home
111 Elizabeth St
Christiana, PA 17509
(610) 593-5967
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Owen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Owen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Daniel Owen Obituary
Daniel R. Owen, age 34, of Christiana, PA, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019. He was the husband of the late Samantha J. Parker. Born in Sayre, PA, he was the son of Ray husband of Sylvia Mlay Owen of Coatesville and Trudy Timm Stone wife of Michael Stone of Hernando, FL. He graduated from Canton Area High School class of 2004. He honorably served his country in the US Army. Daniel loved motorcycles and his wife and children Gavin & Lily Owen. Surviving are grandparents and 5 siblings and 3 step-brothers. Funeral service will take place from Latta Memorial Presbyterian Church, 23 Green Street, Christiana, PA on Saturday, May 4th at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be in the Sadsbury Friends Burial Grounds. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, PA, to assist the family with expenses. shiveryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now