Daniel R. Owen, age 34, of Christiana, PA, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019. He was the husband of the late Samantha J. Parker. Born in Sayre, PA, he was the son of Ray husband of Sylvia Mlay Owen of Coatesville and Trudy Timm Stone wife of Michael Stone of Hernando, FL. He graduated from Canton Area High School class of 2004. He honorably served his country in the US Army. Daniel loved motorcycles and his wife and children Gavin & Lily Owen. Surviving are grandparents and 5 siblings and 3 step-brothers. Funeral service will take place from Latta Memorial Presbyterian Church, 23 Green Street, Christiana, PA on Saturday, May 4th at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be in the Sadsbury Friends Burial Grounds. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, PA, to assist the family with expenses. shiveryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on May 2, 2019