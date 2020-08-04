Daniel R. McIntyre, 88, of Exton, passed away on Monday July 27 at Tel Hai Retirement Home. He was the widower of Mary Calderwood McIntyre, with whom he shared 56 years of marriage. Born in North Carolina, he was the son of Philas McIntyre and Clara Hinson. He served in the Air Force from 1952 to 1956 and attained the rank of First Lieutenant. He graduated from North Carolina State College (currently NCSU) in 1960 with a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked in various computer programming positions including for IBM at NASA. Dan will be remembered as a kind and soft-spoken man, always willing to lend a hand. In recent years, he could be seen tending his yard and chatting with neighbors outdoors. He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth, and granddaughter, Sarah. He was predeceased by his 2 sons, Jeffrey McIntyre, and Stephen McIntyre, PhD. A memorial service will be planned for a future date. He and his beloved wife Mary will be interred at Washington Crossing National Cemetery cremation garden. To leave online condolences please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com