1/1
Daniel R. McIntyre
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel R. McIntyre, 88, of Exton, passed away on Monday July 27 at Tel Hai Retirement Home. He was the widower of Mary Calderwood McIntyre, with whom he shared 56 years of marriage. Born in North Carolina, he was the son of Philas McIntyre and Clara Hinson. He served in the Air Force from 1952 to 1956 and attained the rank of First Lieutenant. He graduated from North Carolina State College (currently NCSU) in 1960 with a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked in various computer programming positions including for IBM at NASA. Dan will be remembered as a kind and soft-spoken man, always willing to lend a hand. In recent years, he could be seen tending his yard and chatting with neighbors outdoors. He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth, and granddaughter, Sarah. He was predeceased by his 2 sons, Jeffrey McIntyre, and Stephen McIntyre, PhD. A memorial service will be planned for a future date. He and his beloved wife Mary will be interred at Washington Crossing National Cemetery cremation garden. To leave online condolences please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Aug. 4 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DailyLocal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved