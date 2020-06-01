Daniel V. Massimini, 92, of Downingtown died peacefully at Brandywine Hospital on May 25, 2020, while his wife of 70 years, Jane F. Massimini, 92, passed away peacefully at Freedom Village on May 31, 2020, both after short illnesses. Daniel was born in Downingtown, PA on November 19, 1927 to Mauro and Filomina (Scaglione) Massimini. Jane was born in Downingtown, PA on December 1, 1927 to Helen (Connelly) Fennelly and was raised by Thomas Percy and Mae (Connelly) Hyde. They are survived by their sons, Daniel Massimini, Jr. (Susan) and Steven Massimini (Sharon), both of Downingtown. They were affectionately known as “Nanny and Pop Pop” to their grandchildren Kelli Young (Mike), Nanci Cumpson (Jeff), Dan Massimini (Becca), Tony Massimini (Erin), Chris Massimini (Laura), and Casey Massimini , in addition to their great- grandchildren Jenna and Ava Young, Nicholas and Henry Cumpson, Ryan and John Massimini and Joanna and Molly Massimini. Daniel and Jane are also survived by his sister, Rose (Massimini) Marcocci, and many nieces and nephews. Both were 1945 graduates of Downingtown High School and lifelong members of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Downingtown. Daniel was an all-county football player at Downingtown and served in the United States Army in 1945-46. He retired from Sonoco Products after 44 years of service. He was a lifetime member of St. Anthony’s Lodge. In addition to spending time with his family, Daniel enjoyed gardening his tomatoes, trips to Wildwood, grilling and watching the Eagles and Nova basketball. Jane was a homemaker who later had part-time jobs with Dopaco and Keystone Credit Unions. She was a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW. She too enjoyed being with her family, in addition to traveling with her husband and friends, entertaining others and reading. Viewing and funeral services for both will be held privately. A Celebration of Daniel and Jane’s lives will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Daniel and Jane’s memories to the Downingtown Area High School Alumni Association, 540 Trestle Place, Downingtown, PA 19335. To leave online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.