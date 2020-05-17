Daria (Dolly) Colella (96), passed away on May 13, 2020 At Barclay Friends from natural causes. She died peacefully with her Rosary in her hands. She is survived by nieces & nephews, Rose Ann Manetta, Marlene Smith, Joseph & Michael Colella, and Robert Huss along with many great nieces & nephews and more. She is predeceased by her parents, sisters & brothers Mary Cipollini, Concetta Pace, Ann Antonelli , Rose Huss, Domenico (3 mos), Anthony & Joseph Colella. Dolly’s funeral is limited to immediate family, however you may view her mass being live streamed on Thursday May 21, 2020 at 10:30 am. Please click on the link at the top of this page Memorial donations may be made to St Joseph’s Church, Downingtown.



