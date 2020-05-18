Daria Colella
Daria (Dolly) Colella (96), passed away on May 13, 2020 At Barclay Friends from natural causes. She died peacefully with her Rosary in her hands. She is survived by nieces & nephews, Rose Ann Manetta, Marlene Smith, Joseph & Michael Colella, and Robert Huss along with many great nieces & nephews and more. She is predeceased by her parents, sisters & brothers Mary Cipollini, Concetta Pace, Ann Antonelli , Rose Huss, Domenico (3 mos), Anthony & Joseph Colella. Dolly’s funeral is limited to immediate family, however you may view her mass being live streamed on Thursday May 21, 2020 at 10:30 am. Please click on the link at the top of this page Memorial donations may be made to St Joseph’s Church, Downingtown.

Published in The Daily Local from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
