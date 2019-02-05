Home
Founds Funeral Home Inc
229 S High St
West Chester, PA 19382
(610) 696-0134
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Founds Funeral Home Inc
229 S High St
West Chester, PA 19382
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Birmingham Lafayette Cemetery
1235 Birmingham Rd
West Chester, PA
David Aloisio Obituary
David Aloisio, 72, of West Chester, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 at Neighborhood Hospice surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late: Charles and Emma Masiello Aloisio. He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1963 and was assigned to the Marine Corps base camp in Lejeune, NC. He served in Santo Domingo in 1965 and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. David was discharged with honors in 1967. Dave was a business owner and entrepreneur opening DARE (Dave’s Automotive Repair Enterprises) in 1976. He was very involved in the West Chester community and served as a Board member of the West Chester Area YMCA. Dave is survived by his beloved, Betty Lockhart; children: Laura Olazagasti (Dana Daugherty), Jonathan Aloisio (Dawn Tamar) and Jessica Aloisio; grandchildren: Andrea, Alex, J.T. and Christopher; siblings: Rosalie Sacca, Charles Aloisio, Lorraine Aloisio. He was preceded in death by his sister, Carole Aloisio. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the graveside service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Birmingham Lafayette Cemetery, 1235 Birmingham Rd., West Chester, PA 19382. There will be a viewing on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Founds Funeral Home, 229 S. High St., West Chester, PA 19382. A Celebration of Life Luncheon immediately following the graveside service will be held at Milestone Events, 600 E Market Street, West Chester, PA 19382. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to: West Chester Area YMCA, 605 Airport Rd., West Chester, PA 19380 or www.ymcagbw.org. Condolences may be offered by visiting: www.foundsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 6, 2019
