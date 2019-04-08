Daily Local News Obituaries
David E. Brown, 59, of Exton, passed away March 6, 2019, at home. He was the son of the late Margaret and Paul R. Brown, Sr. He is survived by his brother, Paul R. Brown, Jr. (Lynn) and his sister Judy L. Blair (Raymond). One uncle Walter Perdue and three nieces and three nephews and many cousins. Mr. Brown previously worked for Hoadley Brothers Tree Service and presently worked for Malvern Glass Co. of Malvern. His pride and joy was his Ironman motorcycle. He spent many hours fixing, changing and polishing the cycle. He enjoyed motorcycle races and outdoor activities with his ATV and recently started riding his new bikes around the trails in Chester County. A visitation will be held on April 13th at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, where family and friends may call from 11:00 to 1:00. Interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 10, 2019
