David Anthony DeRafelo, Jr., 65, of Malvern, PA passed away on March 14, 2019. Dave graduated from Great Valley H.S. in 1971 and completed an Masters in Chemical Engineering at West Chester University in 1982. He was an independent consultant for LabWare. Dave was a member of the Phi Lambda Upsilon Honorary Chemical Society and Millstone Lodge. He was a long-time coach of Chester Valley softball; and enjoyed carpentry, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren and extended family. Dave was predeceased by his mother, Ruth Norcini De Rafelo, and brother, Patrick. He is survived by his father David A. DeRafelo, Sr., beloved wife Anna Efimova, daughters Stephanie Mitchell and Katherine Geer, son Dmitry Efimov, brothers Richard Sr. and Stephen; sisters Diane Goedde, Carol Sabet and Susie DeRafelo; and his 8 grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Patrick’s Church, Malvern followed by interment at Great Valley Presbyterian Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Pickering Valley Golf Club, Phoenixville. In lie of flowers donations can be made in his name to the Parkinson’s Foundation, www.parkinson.org, or Chester Valley Little League, www.chestervalleyll.org.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 20, 2019