David E. Rambo, 46, of Coatesville died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Reading Hospital. Born in Coatesville, he was the son of Joyce Goodwin Rambo and the late John D. Rambo. David was a member and trustee of the former LGM Lodge. His favorite teams were the Phillies, Eagles and Flyers. He liked to watch crime dramas on TV when not watching sports. He is survived by his mother, Joyce and a brother, Christopher. Funeral services will be private. On-line condolences may be made by visiting www.harrismountain.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 16, 2020
