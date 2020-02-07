|
It is with deepest sadness that we announce that David George Taylor, Jr. (Dave) passed away suddenly in the early hours of Wednesday, February 5th 2020, in his lifelong hometown of Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania. He was 21 years old. Dave was born on January 13th, 1999 at Crozer Chester Medical Center to mother Helen Catherine Taylor and father David George Taylor, Sr. He grew up in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, and was a loving son, brother, and friend. From his earliest years, Dave loved cars, trucks, motorcycles, and learning to build and fix things alongside his father. He enjoyed being outside and never wanted to waste even a second of a bright, sunny day. He also loved animals, especially his childhood dog, Rex. As a teenager, he adopted his Labrador mix Diesel, and recently, his Golden Retriever puppy, Bella. He also took great interest in listening to the sound of coyotes howling in the night and found peace whenever he could be in the mountains. As a kid, he attended Hillendale Elementary School and Charles F. Patton Middle School. He was a classic rock enthusiast who became quite accomplished with both the electric and acoustic guitar, which he played in talent shows, recitals, and school and community concerts. He was a 2017 graduate of TCHS-Pennocks Bridge (Auto Service Technology program) and Unionville High School. He scored at the Advanced Level on his Occupational Skill Assessment in the Automobile/Automotive Mechanics Technology/Technician career and technical education program at TCHS and went on to earn his Pennsylvania State Auto Emissions and State Inspection Licenses in 2017 and his Motorcycle Inspection License in 2018. He was proud to work alongside his father, brother, and uncle at the family business, Taylor’s Service Center, where he was employed since he was sixteen, and went on to become the best, kindest and most thorough auto/ motorcycle technician anyone has ever known. He most recently became a business partner, and all of his customers loved him, not only for his work, but for his personable demeanor, kindness, and patience. In his spare time, Dave could almost always be found riding his beloved motorcycles (especially his favorite 2011 GX750 sport bike and 2002 Harley Dyna) fixing up old pickup trucks, and his 1971 Torino GT convertible, and participating in the annual Hagley Museum car show. He often rode his motorcycles and dirtbikes on famous trails, like the Hatfield-McCoy trail system in West Virginia and Kentucky. Dave would most certainly want us to mention his extreme proficiency with riding his motorcycles on solely the rear wheel. Besides his parents, David is survived by his older sister Juliet Rose and younger brother Nickolaus S Taylor, Grandmother Constance; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Frederick H. Taylor, Sr. Dave was an unendingly kind and considerate person, with a beautiful, heart- melting smile, and friends who always talked about how much he prioritized treating other people with respect. If someone was having a hard time, Dave was the type of person who was the first to check in and make sure they were okay. He was also incredibly hilarious, and could use his sharp wit and sarcastic humor to make anyone laugh. He was loved by everyone who ever crossed his path, and would drop everything to help out someone in need. If you’re wondering how best to honor Dave’s legacy, think about how you might spread a little more joy in the world, hold your loved ones close, always be kind, and never take life too seriously. In sharing our stories and memories, we honor his loving and compassionate spirit. Dave’s doing wheelies for the angels now and we do him great service in picturing him somewhere peaceful and beautiful. Heaven has gained a beautiful soul and angel. Please keep the Taylor family and Dave’s many friends in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this difficult time. David’s service will be held at on Saturday, February 15th at Brandywine Baptist Church, 1463 Baltimore Pike Chadds Ford. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., with the service beginning at 11. He will be laid to rest alongside his grandfather and great grandfather. Following the service, there will be a celebration of life, where there will be an opportunity for everyone to share stories of this beautiful young man. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund has been set up in Dave’s memory. Checks can be made out to: CCIU In the memo portion please write “In memory of David G. Taylor, Jr auto service scholarship fund” Mail to: TCHS Pennocks Bridge 280 Pennocks Bridge Rd West Grove, PA 19390 Attn: Brian Hughes The scholarship will be presented by his brother Nick during the spring awards ceremony. Arrangements by the Kuzo Funeral Home, Kennett Square, PA.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 8, 2020