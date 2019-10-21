Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilde Funeral Home
434 Main St
Parkesburg, PA 19365
(610) 857-5551
Resources
More Obituaries for David Hart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Hart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Hart Obituary
David W. Hart, 60 of Coatesville passed away on October 19, 2019 at the Chester County Hospital in West Chester. He was the loving husband of Tina Dmytryk Hart for 22 years. Born in Coatesville, he was the son of Helena Lewis Hart and the late William Hart. A graduate of Coatesville Area High School, he later worked at Urban Outfitters in Gap. David was a life member of the Christiana Fire Company. David was a sports fan, rooting for the Phillies and the Eagles. His love of Ford vehicles was something that he passed onto his family. He was a family man with a kind heart. He loved his Wawa coffee and eating his favorite meals. David is survived, in addition to his wife and mother, by his son, David Hart, Jr., two grandchildren and his siblings Terri and husband Steve Mattson of Gap, Virginia Hart of Narvon and Dennis Hart and wife Julie of Ephrata; and his nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. The Funeral Service will be held on Monday, October 28th at 11 AM at Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St., Parkesburg, with a viewing from 9 until 11 AM. Interment will follow at Glen Run Cemetery of Atglen. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilde Funeral Home
Download Now