David J. Jones, 76 of Exton, peacefully passed away on Tuesday March 12, 2019. He was born November 6, 1942 and was a lifelong resident of Exton. David was a life member of the West Whiteland Fire Company. He joined in 1962 and was honored to serve as Fire Chief from 1986-1993. Currently, he served on the Executive Board of Directors. David was an avid hunter and NASCAR fan. He enjoyed spending time at his cabin in Northern PA and working in his garden at home. David is survived by his wife of 45 years, Elizabeth Jones and is also survived by his four daughters, Brenda Scott, Tammy Johnson, Fiona Garcia, Patty Campbell, seven grandchildren and six siblings. Relatives and Friends are invited to his visitation on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 9-11am at the DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc., 410 North Church Street, West Chester, PA 610-696-1181 www. DellaFH.com; followed by his Funeral Service at 11am. Interment will be held in Covenant Presbyterian Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the West Whiteland Fire Company, 227 Crest Ave. Exton, PA 19341.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 15, 2019