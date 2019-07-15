|
|
David L. Lammey Sr., age 61, passed away at home suddenly on July 4, 2019. David was raised in an Air Force family, and continued the tradition with his own 8-year Service. He considered himself a true patriot. David grew up in West Chester, PA and graduated from West Chester B. Reed Henderson High School in 1976. He went on to spend most of his adult life in Rising Sun, MD raising his family. David was very involved in the Rising Sun Nazarene Church while living in Maryland, and had a special fondness for the youth ministry. David lived life to the fullest, was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, enjoyed reading science fiction and video gaming, and possessed a talent for fixing computers. David was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Rae Lammey; his stepmother, Ann Lammey; and his infant brother, Michael. Surviving is his father Donald Lammey Sr; his children, David Lammey Jr., Rebecca Leaverton, Vincent Lammey and Kyle Lammey; five deeply loved grandchildren, Madison Lammey, Eric Lammey, Jack Leaverton, Maxwell Leaverton and Vincent Lammey Jr.; his siblings Debra Lammey, Wendy Vitelli, Donald Lammey Jr. and Michelle Lammey; many nieces and nephews; and his close companion, Trish Edwards. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in David’s memory to the Rising Sun Church of the Nazarene Youth Ministry 2626 Jacob Tome Memorial Hwy, Colora, MD 21917.
Published in The Daily Local on July 16, 2019