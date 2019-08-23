Daily Local News Obituaries
More Obituaries for David Herlan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Leslie Herlan

David Leslie Herlan Obituary
David Leslie Herlan 72, of New Providence Lancaster County, passed away Thursday August 22, 2019 in Lancaster General Hospital. He was born in Paterson, N.J. on May 22, 1947 a son of the late David M and Marcelle (Hatem) Herlan. He was a 1965 St. John’s High School graduate of Paterson, N.J. and an avid L.A. Dodgers fan. Surviving is his daughter, Jennifer S. Hayes of Coatesville and his son, Kevin B. and his wife Heather N. Harlen of Pottstown, his brother, Richard Harlen of TX., and twin grandsons, Anthony LoPresti and Brandon LoPresti. Memorial Services will be Wednesday August 28, 2019 at 11am in Theo C Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn St., Reading. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Diabetes Foundation Inc., 702 Hamilton St., Allentown, PA 18101 in his memory. Online condolences may be made at www.theocauman.com
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 24, 2019
