|
|
David J. Matt, 72, of West Chester, PA, passed away on December 30, 2019, after a five year battle with a glioblastoma. Born in Delaware County, he spent his last years in Chester County, which he loved. Dave was a veteran of the United States Navy. He worked at Philadelphia Refinery as a Planner Analyst for Gulf, Chevron, and Sunoco. Dave loved his horses and dogs. He was involved in Civil War reenactments. He also enjoyed skiing, sailing, biking, and woodworking. Dave is survived by his wife, Karen (nee Resko) Matt, many friends who loved him and shared in his active life, and his siblings, Chris, Pete, Steve, and Melissa; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services are private at Dave’s request. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Glioblastoma Research Fund at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, https://giving.apps.upenn.edu/. Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 1, 2020