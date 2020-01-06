|
|
David E. Nichols, 88 of West Chester, PA died Thursday January 2, 2020 at Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.
He was the husband of Mary Androwick Nichols.
Born April 30, 1931 in West Chester, PA he was the son of the late Anne Nichols.
David had worked in the heating and oil business for 30 years and then for 20 years in the real estate business.
He served his country in the US Navy from May 21, 1951 to May 31, 1955 during the
Korean War and was stationed on the USS Valley Forge. David was also a member of the Post 106 in West Chester.
David graduated from West Chester High School. He enjoyed sports and playing golf.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his sons, Stephen J. Nichols, Gary D. Nichols and Richard Nichols, five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Michael Nichols
Services and interment are private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ Community Church 1190 Phoenixville Pike West Chester, PA 19380.
Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com.
Published in Daily Local News on Jan. 6, 2020