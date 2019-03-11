Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 644-2240
For more information about
David Reid
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Trinity Presbyterian Church
640 Berwyn Avenue
Berwyn, PA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity Presbyterian Church
640 Berwyn Avenue
Berwyn, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Reid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Reid


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Reid Obituary
David W. Reid, age 87 of Berwyn, PA passed away on March 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Laraine Stiffel Reid. David was born on January 8, 1932 in Point Pleasant, NJ to the late Hector Reid and Helen Reid. David graduated from Point Pleasant High School and Stevens Institute of Technology, where he obtained his B.S. and Master's Degree. He worked for over 40 years as a National Accounts Manager for the Carrier Corporation, an HVAC manufacturer. He was a lifelong member of ASHRAE and a longtime active member of Trinity Presbyterian Church of Berwyn. He was also an avid photographer and world traveler.
SURVIVORS: Husband of Laraine Stiffel Reid; father of Linda Rogala (Jerry), Deborah Hines (Christopher), Pamela Somers (Zev) and the late Martha Young (Bill); step-father of Jennifer Edwards (Richard) and the late Jeffrey Miller; brother of Trudy Spangler and the late Leah Estelle; grandfather of 15 and great grandfather of 8.
SERVICES: Relatives and friends are invited to attend David's life celebration service on Wednesday, March 13 at 2:00 pm at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 640 Berwyn Avenue, Berwyn, PA, where friends may visit from 1-2 pm.
MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Easttown Library at www.easttownlibrary.org
www.maugergivnish.com
Published in Daily Local News on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
Download Now