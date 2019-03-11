|
|
David W. Reid, age 87 of Berwyn, PA passed away on March 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Laraine Stiffel Reid. David was born on January 8, 1932 in Point Pleasant, NJ to the late Hector Reid and Helen Reid. David graduated from Point Pleasant High School and Stevens Institute of Technology, where he obtained his B.S. and Master's Degree. He worked for over 40 years as a National Accounts Manager for the Carrier Corporation, an HVAC manufacturer. He was a lifelong member of ASHRAE and a longtime active member of Trinity Presbyterian Church of Berwyn. He was also an avid photographer and world traveler.
SURVIVORS: Husband of Laraine Stiffel Reid; father of Linda Rogala (Jerry), Deborah Hines (Christopher), Pamela Somers (Zev) and the late Martha Young (Bill); step-father of Jennifer Edwards (Richard) and the late Jeffrey Miller; brother of Trudy Spangler and the late Leah Estelle; grandfather of 15 and great grandfather of 8.
SERVICES: Relatives and friends are invited to attend David's life celebration service on Wednesday, March 13 at 2:00 pm at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 640 Berwyn Avenue, Berwyn, PA, where friends may visit from 1-2 pm.
MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Easttown Library at www.easttownlibrary.org
www.maugergivnish.com
Published in Daily Local News on Mar. 11, 2019