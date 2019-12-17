Home

David E. Sexton, age 59, passed away suddenly on December 14, 2019. His life was shared with his love, Julie Jefferis. David is survived by his sister, Patricia Haines (Scott), Barbara Vidolin (Michael), Katherine Sexton (Kenneth); step-sons, Austin Grebler, Josh Hagamon, and Jeremy Yarnall and by many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 5 p.m., Friday, December 20, 2019 at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, where family and friends will be received from 3:15 to 4:45 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions to or www.luckydawganimalrescue.com. Please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 18, 2019
