David Thornton, 78, went home to be with the Lord and join his wife Patricia, on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Richmond, VA. He was born September 25, 1941 to the late Burley Thornton and Emily Marie Thornton. David attended the Chester County Public School System and graduated from Conestoga High School, Chester County, Pennsylvania, where he held an All-State Championship in football as a Running Half-Back. At an early age, David joined New Hope Baptist Church, Paoli, Pennsylvania. David was a member of the Masonic Lodge 23 of Westchester, Pennsylvania. He also served as Little League Coach of the LAFA Team while in Pennsylvania. Along with his parents and his wife, Patricia Goode-Thornton, David was preceded in death by three brothers, Edward Thornton, John Thornton and Henry Thornton and two sisters, Theresa Thornton Ruffin and Emily Thornton Lucas. David leaves to cherish his memories three sons, David Thornton (Hazel), Michael Thornton, and Ronald Thornton (Ruth) all off PA; a devoted stepdaughter and caregiver, Tosheika Goode of Chesterfield, VA; grandchildren, Kelis Goode, London Goode and Milan Goode all of VA, David Thornton, Christopher Thornton, Annalise Thornton, Mia Thornton, Kierra Hammock, Chanel Hammock, Courtney Thornton and Latandra Bizkson-Finklon all of PA; one sister, Marian Henry of PA; goddaughters, Sade Raines and Angela Mosby Swiney; a devoted sister-in-law, Joyce Goode, Sheila Goode, Carolyn Goode, Diane Goode; brother-in-law, Bennie Goode (Wilnet) all of VA; devoted niece, Lashawn Mills; two devoted great nieces, Ashleigh and Aaliyah Coley along with his lifelong friends, Julio Perez and David Perez, Donald Miller, Daniel Cogan all of PA, Thomas and Dorrine Spencer and Katrina Batts all of VA; and a host of other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held 12 Noon, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA. Interment will follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery, Petersburg, VA. The service will be live streamed. The family is being served by the professional staff of Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA 804-324-5529. www.tuckerandfisher.com