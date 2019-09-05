Home

Dawn Lindell Doty

Dawn Lindell Doty Obituary
Dawn Lindell Doty, age 72, resident of Charlotte, NC and former resident of Downingtown, PA passed away August 27, 2019. She and her husband, Tom, moved to the Exton area in 1973, where their children Kenneth and Bethany were born. In 1993, she and Tom founded Thomas Advertising Communications in Exton. She managed all of the daily business affairs of the agency until she and Tom retired to Hilton Head, SC in 2008. They later moved to Charlotte, NC to live near their children and grandchildren whom they love and cherish more than anything on earth. She is survived by her loving husband, Tom, her son Ken, daughter Beth, daughter-in-law Meredith, son-in-law Adam, four grandchildren, Axel & Jenson (10), Nathan (6), Caitlin (3), and her two sisters, Diana Mooney and Barbara Cipullo. A celebration of Dawn’s life will take place in Charlotte on Friday, September 27th, 2019. 4:00p - 5:00p: Memorial Service @ Covenant Presbyterian Church 5:30p - 7:30p: Reception @ Myers Park Country Club For full obituary and service information, please go to: www.hankinsandwhittington.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 6, 2019
