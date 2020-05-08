Deborah E. Yudes, age 73, passed away April 30, 2020. Born March 10, 1947, in Detriot, MI, she was the daughter of Richard and Colleen (Mitchell) Wines. Deborah was a talented artist. She had a BFA from Moore College of Art, and was an established interior designer in New York. Deborah is survived by husband Alfred Yudes; sisters, Kimberly Nobel and Wendy Coghlan; brothers, Scott and Brad Wines; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions in Deborah’s memory can be made to LAM Foundation, 4520 Coopers Road, Ste 300, Cincinnati, OH 45242.



