Deborah E. Yudes
1947 - 2020
Deborah E. Yudes, age 73, passed away April 30, 2020. Born March 10, 1947, in Detriot, MI, she was the daughter of Richard and Colleen (Mitchell) Wines. Deborah was a talented artist. She had a BFA from Moore College of Art, and was an established interior designer in New York. Deborah is survived by husband Alfred Yudes; sisters, Kimberly Nobel and Wendy Coghlan; brothers, Scott and Brad Wines; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions in Deborah’s memory can be made to LAM Foundation, 4520 Coopers Road, Ste 300, Cincinnati, OH 45242.

Published in The Daily Local from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Pennsylva - King of Prussia
714 Dekalb Pike
Blue Bell, PA 19422
6103549800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 8, 2020
Al, my sincere condolences go out to you on the passing of your wife and our St. Anastasia Class of 1961 classmate Debbie Wines Yudes. You guys have really been through a lot together. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.
Ed Robinson
Friend
May 5, 2020
Al, I'm very sorry to hear about the passing of your wife and our old St. Anastasia Class of 1961 classmate Debbie Wines Yudes. You guys have certainly been through a lot together over the years. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Ed Robinson
May 5, 2020
Al, our condolences and prayers to you on the loss of your wife Deborah. Although we did not know Deborah, we have known you for decades and always heard good things about her life with you. Understand you are in Pa., don
Rodger Cerritelli
