It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Deborah Goehringer Foley (Debbie) on Tuesday, March 19th after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. Debbie was 69 and the daughter of the late Ernie and Helen Goehringer. Debbie was a longtime resident of Coatesville, PA and graduated from Haverford Senior High School in Havertown, PA. She will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Vance and Chris, her grandchildren, Annamarie, Kaitlyn and Nathan, and her brother and sisters, Dave, Richard (Dick), Donna, Diane and Dale. Debbie put others before herself and was a devoted mother and friend whose sense of humor and caring nature touched the lives of many. She loved spending time with her grandchildren on annual trips to Ocean City, NJ. She was a very skilled and adored bus driver for Krapf’s Bus Company for over 25 years and was beloved by many families for her commitment to brightening their children’s days. Debbie had a love and passion for animals and adored her two dogs (Charlie and Lilly), who were very much part of her family. She had a strong faith and kept a prayer box filled with prayers for everyone in her life. Debbie lived life by seeing the bright side to every situation and always finding a way to make people laugh. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. A memorial reception will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 12:00 PM at the Thorndale Inn, 430 Bondsville Rd., Downingtown, PA 19335. A sit-down buffet lunch will be served. Family, friends and others whose lives Debbie touched are invited to come and share in her celebration of life.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 5, 2019