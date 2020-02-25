Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
332 Manor Ave.
Downingtown, PA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
332 Manor Ave.
Downingtown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Flint
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Jean Flint

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Jean Flint Obituary
Deborah Jean Flint, 64, of Downingtown, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Reading Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Jasper Paige, with whom she shared 10 years of marriage. In addition to her husband, Deb is survived by her children, Benjamin Flint and William Flint and his wife, Lizette. A Celebration of Deb’s Life will be held at 11 am on Friday, February 28th at St. Joseph Church, 332 Manor Ave., Downingtown, where her family will receive relatives and friends from 9 to 10:30 am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Deborah Jean Flint Girls Growing Grit Foundation c/o Citadel FCU, 40 N. Bailey Rd., Thorndale, PA 19372. Visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -