Deborah Jean Flint, 64, of Downingtown, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Reading Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Jasper Paige, with whom she shared 10 years of marriage. In addition to her husband, Deb is survived by her children, Benjamin Flint and William Flint and his wife, Lizette. A Celebration of Deb’s Life will be held at 11 am on Friday, February 28th at St. Joseph Church, 332 Manor Ave., Downingtown, where her family will receive relatives and friends from 9 to 10:30 am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Deborah Jean Flint Girls Growing Grit Foundation c/o Citadel FCU, 40 N. Bailey Rd., Thorndale, PA 19372. Visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 26, 2020