|
|
Deborah Lyn Tipton, 60, peacefully passed away on June 12, 2019 after a well-fought battle with cancer. Debi was born May 2, 1959 in West Chester, PA where she was raised, married, and established a family of her own. She worked at Unipak for many years before becoming co-owner of Tipton Signs with her husband, John Tipton. She was actively involved in St. Agnes Parish, and truly had a passion to help others. Debi was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She had an amazing ability to brighten anyone’s day with her beautiful smile and contagious laughter, even during her last days. She connected instantly with anyone she met, always leaving a lasting impression. She will always be remembered for her kindness, sense of humor, and quick wit. The things that made her the happiest were shooting pool, listening to country music, going for rides in the sunshine, and being her grandchildren’s number one fan for every single thing they were involved in, especially soccer. She is survived by her husband John Tipton; daughters Melinda Walcott, Deborah Lee Tipton, Elizabeth Tipton, Theresa Clifford, and Mary Tipton; sons-in-law Chuck Walcott, Joe Clifford, and Joey Dugdale; grandchildren Lawrence Walcott, Arianna Walcott, and Joseph Walcott; and sisters Diana Santiago, Destri Entress, Mary-Jane Krisovitch, and Charlene Thomas. She is preceded in death by her mother Joan Krisovitch, father Elmer Krisovitch, and step-mother Mary-Jane Krisovitch. From her husband John: “Deb loved going on rides with me, even when she could no longer walk. I know she will continue to ride with me always – for my wife is now my co-pilot.” Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Tuesday June 18, 2019 from 9:00 am – 10:00 am at St. Agnes Church, 233 W. Gay St. West Chester, PA 19380; followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:00 am. Interment will be private. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home of West Chester, PA 610.696.1181 DellaFH.com
Published in The Daily Local on June 15, 2019