Debra M. Baum, 66, passed away the morning of Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Reading Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Frank Whitely Jr. and Della A. (nee Altizer) Whitely and loving wife to Howard W. Baum until his death in 2016. Debra is survived by her child, Neil P. Baum; sisters, Elaine Fennelly (James) and Deanna Wells (William); brother, Dale Whitely (Michael-Ann); and 6 grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Mark Baum, in 2009. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 24, 2020
