Debra Jean (Parfitt) Hoover, 58, of Lincoln University died peacefully at home February 3. She was born July 24, 1960 in Bryn Mawr, the daughter of George Parfitt and Myrtle (Semple) Parfitt. Debbie grew up in Paoli and is a 1978 graduate of Great Valley High School. She was a life-long resident of Chester County. She is survived by her husband, Jon Hoover, whom she married in 1989. She is also survived by children Michelle Knoll and her husband Eric Knoll, Adam Hoover and his girlfriend Victoria Dorsey; sister Diane Parfitt, mother-in-law Marvis Hoover, brother-in-law Dennis Hoover and sisters-in-law Francine Parfitt, Diane Hoover, Karen Henry, Sharon Hoover, and Judy Closius; and numerous nieces and nephews and their children. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Tom and Bob Parfitt, father-in-law Robert Hoover, and brother-in-law Rick Henry. Debbie enjoyed spending time with family and friends, going out to dinner, and vacations at Rehoboth Beach. She was a former Girl Scout leader and volunteered in the schools when her children were young. She also enjoyed attending her children’s events throughout school, scouts, college and beyond. The last event she attended, just one week prior to her death, was a baby shower for grandson Hudson Knoll who is expected in late March. Prior to her last cancer diagnosis, she was employed by Modern Mushroom Farms, Inc. and prior to that, the former Chilton Company. Since 1992, she has fought through several cancer diagnosis with many years cancer free. Following her wishes, she was cremated and the family will have a life-celebration party at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Oxford Area Girl Scout Service Unit, c/o Tammy Ramberger, 630 Chrome Rd, Oxford, PA 19363. Arrangements are being handled by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., Oxford, On-line condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 6, 2019